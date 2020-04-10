Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. 246,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $300.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

