SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $154.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $260.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $17.11 on Monday, reaching $185.69. 791,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,557,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 202,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,565,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

