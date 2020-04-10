Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.04.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25.
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
