Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.04.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

