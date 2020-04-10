Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.04.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

