UBS Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur ExxonMobil auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 46 US-Dollar belassen. Im Zuge des dramatischen Nachfrage-Schocks und des Einbruchs der olpreise habe er seine Gewinnschatzungen fur die olkonzerne weiter gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jon Rigby in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine Top Picks” sind Total und BP in Europa sowie Chevron in den USA./ajx/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 05:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.48.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

