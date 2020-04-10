UBS Group Cuts FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $18.50

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $41.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBK. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,124. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

