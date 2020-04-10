UBS Group Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit