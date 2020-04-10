UBS Group Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $73.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

ENV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 276,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $2,208,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,943.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,344. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,580,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

