UBS Group Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $98.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $170.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $7.11 on Monday, reaching $114.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

