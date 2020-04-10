Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

