Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEU traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 8,114,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,947. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

