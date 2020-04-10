Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

