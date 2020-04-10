Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 31,447,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.19. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

