Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison expects adjusted EPS of $6.90-$7.15 for the current year, up from the prior-year view of $6.45-$6.70, reflecting improved volume growth and continued productivity gains. The company will likely deliver strong top-line growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement backed by acquisitions, organic growth and growth in emerging markets. It will benefit from pricing actions, restructuring activities and execution of strategies. The Label and Graphic Materials (LGM) segment is well poised for profitable growth in 2020 driven by growth in emerging markets, volume improvement, focus on high-value categories led by specialty labels and productivity initiatives. However, negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, foregin currency-translation and rising restructuring costs are likely to dent the company's results.”

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.18.

NYSE AVY traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 688,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,957. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $106,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

