-$0.06 EPS Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 587,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,770. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

