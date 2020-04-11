$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $15.04. 1,930,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

