0x Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, 0x has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $111.40 million and $20.67 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bitbns, OTCBTC, ABCC, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Vebitcoin, IDEX, BitBay, Koinex, Radar Relay, C2CX, WazirX, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Gatecoin, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Bilaxy, FCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, BitMart, AirSwap, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinone, Zebpay, GOPAX, Iquant, Crex24, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Liqui, Hotbit, Mercatox, Poloniex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.