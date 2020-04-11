0xBitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $776,161.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $635,637.12 and $776,161.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.04500730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

