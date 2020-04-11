$153.40 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post sales of $153.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.10 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $148.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $650.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $652.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $697.69 million, with estimates ranging from $673.46 million to $709.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 899,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

