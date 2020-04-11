$153.40 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post sales of $153.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.10 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $148.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $650.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $652.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $697.69 million, with estimates ranging from $673.46 million to $709.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 899,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit