$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

STT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,718. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in State Street by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

