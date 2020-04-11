$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Analysts predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

STT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,718. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in State Street by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit