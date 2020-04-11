$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.73 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Stephens raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $73.22. 1,584,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

