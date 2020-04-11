$39.72 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $39.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $154.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.44 million, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $156.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. 392,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,105. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

