$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the highest is $5.21 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $18.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.18 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:AN traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

