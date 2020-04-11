Aave (LEND) Market Cap Reaches $28.97 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Aave has a market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $421,373.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Alterdice and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.04625206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ABCC, Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Alterdice, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

