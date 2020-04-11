Achain One Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, OOOBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi, Koinex, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

