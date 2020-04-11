AdEx (ADX) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. AdEx has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $23,226.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

