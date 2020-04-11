Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $37,006.67 and approximately $117.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,449,947 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.