AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s strong performance by the U.S. segment, which is driven by continuous investment in its platform, distribution and customer experience, over the years, is impressive. The acquisition of Argus will provide a platform to build the company’s network dental and vision products and further strengthen its U.S segment. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management enables investment in business. The company has been increasing its dividend consistently for the past 37 years. Aflac Inc.’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, its increasing expenses due to investment in digital initiatives to speed up sales, administration and other activities are weighing on its margins. Pressure on Japan business is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 7,065,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,651. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

