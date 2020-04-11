Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff acquired 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 5,415 shares of company stock valued at $116,546 in the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ames National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ames National by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

