Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff acquired 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 5,415 shares of company stock valued at $116,546 in the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ames National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ames National by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit