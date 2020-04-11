Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

