Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $18.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $24.41 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $24.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $72.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.22 billion to $98.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.57 billion to $124.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 7,707,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,317,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

