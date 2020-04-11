Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGCP. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in BGC Partners by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 762,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 4,435,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

