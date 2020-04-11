Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) PT Lowered to $35.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 1,917,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.