Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ARES traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

