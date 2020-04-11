Arionum Market Cap Reaches $43,845.95 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Arionum has a total market cap of $43,845.95 and approximately $61,363.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.02304032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.03375352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00616843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00783703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076375 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00526437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

