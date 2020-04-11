Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,768.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02698491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,881,656 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

