Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, it continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting its combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry, escalating expenses due to increased acquisition costs,and higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 460,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other news, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,968,000 after buying an additional 978,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,893,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,845,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,454,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

