AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Sidoti

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 146,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. AZZ has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in AZZ by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.