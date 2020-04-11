B. Riley Cuts Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $7.50

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 1,130,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 50,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

