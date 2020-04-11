B. Riley Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $13.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,931. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

