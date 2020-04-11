B. Riley Trims Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Target Price to $9.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 966,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,955. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.46%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

