Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.