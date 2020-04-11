Beam Trading Up 10.2% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004326 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $17.71 million and $108.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004729 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 59,501,000 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

