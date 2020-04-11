Beldex (BDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.18 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Beldex has a market cap of $36.18 million and $62,956.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002018 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

