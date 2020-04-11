Bitcoin Planet Reaches Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.01086589 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00280419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00174608 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007588 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00059066 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

