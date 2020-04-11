Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.83%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $9,253,311,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,535,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 372,609 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

