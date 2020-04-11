BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $487.00

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $587.00 to $487.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.18.

Shares of BLK traded up $20.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.42. 1,154,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in BlackRock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

