Blocknet Price Tops $0.83 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00012074 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $6,511.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,711,416 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

