Blockpass One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,555.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $135,875.03 and approximately $2,555.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

