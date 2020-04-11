BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $66.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

BOKF opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

